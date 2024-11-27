1 person in San Diego sickened in organic carrot E. Coli outbreak

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person in San Diego is among those who have fallen ill amid a nationwide E.coli outbreak Wednesday linked to organic carrots, county public health officials said.

Officials say organic, whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold under multiple brands by Grimmway Farms are tied to an outbreak that has infected 39 people in 18 states. Among those, one person in Los Angeles County died, and 15 other people have been hospitalized.

The county did not reveal details about the condition of the person in San Diego who was sickened, but advised residents to throw away any carrots sold under the brands implicated in the outbreak.

Though the carrots are not expected to be sold in stores currently following a nationwide recall, county health officials said some residents may have purchased them previously.

Those who believe they purchased the carrots were advised to wash any containers or surfaces the carrots touched with hot soapy water or in the dishwasher, and to wash their hands after handling the carrots or containers.

"If you or a loved one are feeling sick, contact your doctor as soon as possible," said Ankita Kadakia, interim county public health officer. "The Shiga toxin producing E.coli bacteria can cause serious kidney problems that require hospitalization, so it is important to get care promptly."

E.coli can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting within three to four days, according to the county, which said the Shiga Toxin producing E.coli present in these carrots can cause hospitalization or death.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.