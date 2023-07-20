1 person in Polaris Slingshot vehicle killed in East Village crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The passenger in a 2021 Polaris Slingshot that was driven by a 32-year-old man at a high rate of speed was killed in the East Village neighborhood after crashing into a ditch, authorities said Thursday.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 bock of 16th Street where they learned the Polaris was going southbound on 16th and collided with two parked vehicles -- a 2019 Honda Civic and a 1998 Toyota Camry -- after running into the ditch and losing control of the vehicle, said Officer Robert Heims.

The deceased passenger's age or gender were not immediately known.

The driver of the Polaris sustained internal injuries, including bleeding into the pelvis area.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating the crash and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-550-8477.

