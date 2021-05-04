SDG&E vehicle collides with school bus in Barrio Logan; 1 person hurt

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A collision between a San Diego Gas & Electric vehicle and school bus on a Barrio Logan street Tuesday left one man with serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of South 28th Street and Boston Avenue, according to San Diego Police.

Police said the San Diego Unified School District bus was stopped at a stoplight when, for reasons still unknown, a white SDG&E vehicle crashed into the the back of the bus.

Police at the scene confirmed the SD Unified bus did not have any students inside at the time.

The bus driver was not hurt, but police said the driver of the SDG&E vehicle suffered serious injuries. Responding emergency crews had to cut off the top of the vehicle to extract the injured driver and take him to UC San Diego Medical Center.

Police told ABC 10News the man was in critical condition upon arrival and underwent surgery Tuesday afternoon.

No other information on the incident was released.