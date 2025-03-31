Woman found dead in Mira Mesa house fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was found dead inside a home that was on fire early Monday morning in Mira Mesa, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said.

According to SDFD officials, crews were dispatched to the 10800 block of Westonhill Drive just after 2:30 a.m. due to a fire at a one-story house.

Crews arrived as heavy smoke and flames were coming from the back of the residence. Officials said the morning’s light drizzle prevented the fire from spreading out of control.

Two adults got out of the house, but when firefighters searched the interior, they discovered an unidentified woman dead in the back of the home.

It took crews about 15 minutes to knock the flames down; the blaze was completely put out after about another 30 minutes, officials said.

SDFD officials stated the fire started in the back of the house; the residents said they were alerted to the fire after smelling smoke.

SDFD officials said it appeared the home did not have any working smoke detectors.

ABC 10News learned the Red Cross was helping the two displaced people.

According to SDFD officials, the fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to the home and an estimated $200,000 in damage to the home’s contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.