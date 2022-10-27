Watch Now
1 person ejected in El Cajon double rollover crash

Authorities are investigating a crash in El Cajon in which two vehicles overturned and one person was ejected.
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a double rollover crash that resulted in one person ejected onto Interstate 8 in the El Cajon area.

The crash was reported at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on eastbound I-8 at El Cajon Boulevard, according to the CHP.

CHP officials said officers are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the wreck, but it was confirmed that a pickup truck and black Mercedes-Benz sedan were involved.

Responding emergency crews arrived at the scene to find the Mercedes overturned and up an embankment, while the truck was upside down on the freeway lanes.

A person ejected from one of the vehicles was found unconscious on the ground and rushed to the hospital for treatment. The person’s condition was unknown.

A second person at the scene was questioned and also taken to the hospital.

