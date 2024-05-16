1 person dead in San Marcos shooting

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) – A homicide investigation was launched in San Marcos after a person was shot to death near a business park late Wednesday night.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were called to an area near Los Vallecitos Boulevard and Bingham Drive at around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting that left a person wounded.

Despite emergency treatment at an area hospital, sheriff’s officials confirmed the victim died from their injuries.

Additional details on the shooting investigation, including information on the suspected gunman, were not immediately released.

Sheriff's officials were expected to provide more information later in the morning.