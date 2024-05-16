Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person dead in San Marcos shooting

san_marcos_homicide_051624.jpg
KGTV
san_marcos_homicide_051624.jpg
Posted at 6:21 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 09:21:28-04

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) – A homicide investigation was launched in San Marcos after a person was shot to death near a business park late Wednesday night.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were called to an area near Los Vallecitos Boulevard and Bingham Drive at around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting that left a person wounded.

Despite emergency treatment at an area hospital, sheriff’s officials confirmed the victim died from their injuries.

Additional details on the shooting investigation, including information on the suspected gunman, were not immediately released.

Sheriff's officials were expected to provide more information later in the morning.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weekdays 6AM & 6PM

Weekdays 6AM & 6PM