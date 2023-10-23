1 person dead, driver arrested in crash on I-5 in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – A vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in the Carlsbad area Sunday night left one person dead and resulted in a driver’s arrest.

The California Highway Patrol said the fatal crash happened on southbound I-5 near the exit to Cannon Road just before 10 p.m.

According to CHP officials, several freeway lanes were shut down at the time due to construction and a traffic backup had formed when the incident occurred.

Witnesses said a pickup truck was traveling at a high speed when it crashed into the back of a black sedan.

Three people from the black sedan were taken to the hospital. One woman from the sedan was pronounced dead after arrival, while the conditions of the two other victims were not immediately known.

ABC 10News learned the driver of the pickup, who was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.