1 killed in fiery car crash in Rancho Santa Fe

Posted at 6:17 AM, Feb 20, 2023
RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A driver was killed and a passenger was rushed to the hospital with burn injuries following a fiery crash on a Rancho Santa Fe-area street Sunday evening.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:34 p.m. at 15627 Via De La Valle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Toyota Camry, for reasons unknown, veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree. The car then burst into flames.

ABC 10News learned the driver died at the scene, while a passenger escaped the burning wreckage and was taken to the UC San Diego Medical Center’s burn unit with injuries of unknown severity.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

