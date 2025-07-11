1 killed, 5 injured in head-on crash in Ramona area

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - Traffic accident investigators sought to determine what caused a head-on collision that killed a motorist and left four others injured this week at a rural intersection near Dos Picos County Park near Ramona.

The deadly crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, when a southbound 2019 Lexus ES 300h veered directly into the path of a 2000 Ford Excursion heading north on state Route 67 at Brantner Lane in Ramona, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The resulting collision left the 35-year-old Ramona man behind the wheel of the Lexus dead at the scene, CHP Public-Affairs Officer Jasmine Lopez said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Paramedics took the 65-year-old driver of the Ford and four people who had riding in her vehicle to hospitals for treatment of minor to moderately serious injuries.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and it is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash," Lopez said Thursday.

