1 driver killed, 1 hospitalized in Clairemont collision

Two cars collided on a Clairemont street, leading to the death of one person.
Posted at 7:45 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 10:45:49-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A two-car collision on a Clairemont-area street left one driver dead and sent the other driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

The deadly crash happened at around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Balboa Avenue and Mount Everest Boulevard, according to San Diego Police.

Police said a 2016 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Balboa Avenue when it collided with a 2018 Honda Accord that was northbound on Mount Everest Boulevard.

The Accord’s driver, identified as a man in his 20s, died from his injuries at the scene, according to police.

Police said the Camry’s 29-year-old female driver was hospitalized with various life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

