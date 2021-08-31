Watch
1 driver dead in head-collision on Spring Valley street

KGTV
Posted at 9:53 AM, Aug 31, 2021
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a head-on collision on a Spring Valley street Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Jamacha Boulevard, near San Diego Street.

According to the CHP, a 2010 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on Jamacha Boulevard when, for unknown reasons, it veered into the eastbound side and collided head-on into a 2018 Toyota Corolla.

After crashing into the Corolla, the Versa’s 53-year-old male driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The Corolla spun out and struck a Honda Accord that was parked on Jamacha Boulevard.

The Versa’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and CHP officials said the Corolla’s 62-year-old driver was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital with major injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
