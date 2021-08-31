1 driver dead in head-collision on Spring Valley street

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a head-on collision on a Spring Valley street Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Jamacha Boulevard, near San Diego Street.

According to the CHP, a 2010 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on Jamacha Boulevard when, for unknown reasons, it veered into the eastbound side and collided head-on into a 2018 Toyota Corolla.

After crashing into the Corolla, the Versa’s 53-year-old male driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The Corolla spun out and struck a Honda Accord that was parked on Jamacha Boulevard.

The Versa’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and CHP officials said the Corolla’s 62-year-old driver was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital with major injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.