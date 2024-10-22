1 dead, one hospitalized in rollover crash in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A rollover crash on State Route 905 has left one person dead and another hospitalized Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:21 PM on westbound SR-905 at Britannia Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

According to SDFD PIO Mónica Muñoz, crews were dispatched to the scene where they confirmed one deceased individual and another patient was transported under code 10, indicating an urgent medical condition.

Caltrans San Diego said via X (formerly Twitter) that all westbound lanes of SR-905 are currently closed due to the collision.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene and investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

