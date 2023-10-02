Man stabbed to death in Vista altercation

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – An altercation in Vista late Sunday night led to a man’s stabbing death and prompted a search for the suspected attacker.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to an area near Citrus Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. after a reported fight or argument left one person injured.

Responding deputies found an injured male with at least one stab wound, and despite life-saving efforts, the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately have a description available of the suspected attacker.