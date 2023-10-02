Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man stabbed to death in Vista altercation

vista_stabbing_scene_tape_100223.jpg
KGTV
vista_stabbing_scene_tape_100223.jpg
vista_stabbing_100223.jpg
Posted at 6:23 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 10:04:51-04

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – An altercation in Vista late Sunday night led to a man’s stabbing death and prompted a search for the suspected attacker.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to an area near Citrus Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. after a reported fight or argument left one person injured.

Responding deputies found an injured male with at least one stab wound, and despite life-saving efforts, the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately have a description available of the suspected attacker.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate

Click Here To Donate