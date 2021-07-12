1 dead in Spring Valley-area shooting

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A shooting in the La Presa area of Spring Valley on Sunday night left one man dead and prompted the search the shooter.

The incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Elkelton Boulevard, San Diego County sheriff’s officials said.

A witness said a person walked up to the victim, who was in a parked car, and fired multiple shots. The shooter, who was described as wearing all black, walked away from the scene following the gunfire.

Responding deputies performed life-saving measures before the victim was taken to the hospital. Officials confirmed the man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200. Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.