1 dead in shooting near San Ysidro hotel

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting near a San Ysidro hotel early Monday morning, San Diego Police said.

According to police, the shooting was reported at around 4:15 a.m. in an area near the Studios Hotel, located at 190 West Calle Primera.

The events that led up to the gunfire were unknown, but police confirmed three people were shot and taken to the hospital.

One of the victims died after arrival, ABC 10News learned; the conditions of the other two victims were not immediately known.

A description of the suspected gunman was not immediately available.

Police stated there was not threat to the public.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.