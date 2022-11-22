1 dead in possible overdose in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One person died Tuesday morning in a possible overdose at a Mission Beach home.

San Diego Police told ABC 10News that officers were called to a home in the 3200 block of Ocean Front Walk just after 2:30 a.m. for a medical situation in which two men were unresponsive and a third man was not breathing.

Officers arrived and performed CPR on the men; SDPD officials confirmed Narcan — used in emergencies to reverse opioid overdoses — was administered on the three men.

The two unresponsive men were eventually revived, but the other was still not breathing despite medical aid.

That man was taken to the Scripps La Jolla Hospital where he later died.

All three of the men were in their 20s, according to SDPD officials.

While officials confirmed officers' use of Narcan in this incident, it remained unclear if opioids were involved.