1 dead in rollover crash off I-15 in North San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pickup truck overturned and crashed off Interstate 15 in the Deer Springs area of San Diego’s North County early Tuesday morning, killing one person and sending another to the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 6:35 a.m. on northbound I-15 near Deer Springs Road. Sky10 aerial footage appeared to show a roadside sign knocked down near the wrecked truck.

CHP officials did not immediately release information on what led to the crash, but they confirmed the driver died at the scene and a passenger was transported to an area hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

No other injuries were reported.

Due to the response to the crash, at least one northbound I-15 lane was blocked during the morning commute.