Woman killed in collision on I-8 in El Cajon area

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- A 20-year-old woman who got out of her car after crashing on Interstate 8 in the El Cajon area died after an oncoming vehicle hit her disabled car, which then struck her, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, the incident happened at around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound side of I-8, near First Street.

CHP officials said a woman driving a 2003 Toyota Matrix lost control of her car, hit the center divider, and then came to rest in the No. 3 lane.

The woman got out of her damaged car and stood next to it, the CHP said, but a 2002 Infiniti G35 traveling eastbound on I-8 struck the disabled Matrix.

According to the CHP, the Matrix then hit the woman, sending her onto the No. 1 lane. The CHP said, “The female was struck two additional times by vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 8.”

The woman, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.

CHP officials said the Infiniti’s 24-year-old male driver suffered major injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital. He is expected to survive, the CHP said.

“The drivers of the other vehicles who struck the female sustained no injuries or damage to their vehicles,” according to the CHP.

The emergency response to the wreck led to the closure of all eastbound I-8 lanes in the area until just before 6 a.m. The incident is under investigation.