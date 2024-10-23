At least one person killed in collision on I-5 near Camp Pendleton

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 just north of Camp Pendleton.

The crash was reported just after 1:30 a.m. on southbound I-5 near the military base, according to a California Highway Patrol sergeant at the scene.

The sergeant said an SUV and a sedan collided for unknown reasons on the freeway, causing both to veer off the roadway. The vehicles then hit a tractor trailer that was parked on the right shoulder.

The crash left the occupants of both vehicles trapped, according to the sergeant.

ABC 10News learned one person in the SUV died at the scene; two of the SUV’s occupants were taken to the hospital.

The sedan’s lone occupant was freed from the wreckage and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.