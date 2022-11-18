1 dead in apartment fire near downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police and arson investigators are looking into what caused a deadly apartment fire near downtown San Diego.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, firefighters were called to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue, in the Core-Columbia neighborhood, after a fire erupted in an apartment unit.

Authorities at the scene said a person was pulled from the burning unit, and despite life-saving measures, that person was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Diego Police taped off the block as a crime scene for the investigation, and ABC 10News learned the Metro Arson Strike Team was called to investigate the cause of the blaze.

No other injuries were reported.