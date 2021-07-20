1 dead after assault during memorial vigil at Chicano Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A person died during a memorial gathering at San Diego’s Chicano Park Monday evening, and several people among the crowd threw bottles and other objects at police officers who responded to the incident.

Just after 10 p.m., San Diego Police said they received reports of an assault at the park in the 2000 block of National Avenue.

Responding officers found a person described as a victim of an assault with a deadly weapon, and that person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim, who was not identified, died at the hospital, police said. The manner of death was not immediately known.

SDPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the person’s death.

ABC 10News learned the incident occurred near the site of a memorial vigil that was being held Monday night for a teenager killed last year.

During the police response to the reported assault, some members of the gathering pelted officers with trash, bottles, and other items.

Police officials said officers used pepper balls to disperse the crowd.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.