$1,000 reward offered in 2021 shooting death in Emerald Hills

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit announced a $1,000 reward Wednesday being offered for information leading to the person or people who carried out a 2021 killing in the Emerald Hills area.

At about 2:15 a.m. July 26, 2021, police received a report of possible gunshots in the Emerald Hills area, according to SDPD Lt. Stephen Shebloski.

As patrol officers began checking the area, a man later identified as 38-year-old Luis Alberto Arroyo was found in the parking lot of Emerald Hills Park with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body, the lieutenant said.

Officers began administering first aid and performed CPR. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived on scene and took Arroyo to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Shebloski said.

Investigators from the SDPD Homicide Unit were called to the scene and were still trying to determine what led to the shooting, while also seeking witnesses who may have information regarding the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.

