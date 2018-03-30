Local governments may back Trump against California

President Trump may be finding pockets of support from inside the very state he's suing.

It's because a growing number of local governments are considering joining the administration's fight against California's new sanctuary laws.

One of those laws prohibits state and local authorities from notifying federal immigration when they arrest an undocumented immigrant. There are exceptions for serious and violent crimes.

Escondido Mayor Sam Abed opposes the sanctuary laws, and hopes his City Council will do the same and file a legal brief in support of the federal suit. The council meets April 4.

"We have deported so many gang members because of our coordination with ice, and we'd like to continue to do that," abed said. "It's a public safety issue, pure and simple."



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will consider a similar motion later in April.

They'd join the Orange County Board of Supervisors, which is already supporting the Trump Administration.

But immigration advocates say that repealing the sanctuary laws would discourage undocumented immigrants who are crime victims or witnesses from coming forward in fear of deportation.

Gloria Conejo, a lifelong Escondido resident, says many people she knows are already fearful.

"They don't trust law enforcement or ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) around here. We're always scared to walk out in public and go about our daily lives," Conejo said.



The federal government filed its lawsuit against California earlier this month - callings the three sanctuary laws unconstitutional.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has called the suit a political stunt.