Little Italy workers excited and concerned over minimum wage increase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All the employees here at Little Italy’s Food Hall will see an increase in their next paycheck. It sounds like a good thing, but managers say the money will come from the customers.

These employees have a reason to smile even though they’re working on New Year’s Day. Starting Jan. 1, San Diego’s minimum wage increased from $15 to $16.30 an hour.

“To have a little extra bump, is huge for them,” said Jason Broesamle, the Assistant Manager at Little Italy Food Hall.

Broesamle says he’s happy to pay more to his employees. He has his fingers crossed that it pushes them to stay longer and draws more people to the service industry.

“We have big problems with turnover, people constantly going in and out so hopefully with higher wages they feel more motivated and their happier here.”

But some employees say…

“There is the flip side of that,” said Kali Mortwood, an employee at Bobboi Natural Gelato.

San Diego’s minimum wage has increased every year since 2016. Mortwood says it hasn't solved any problems. She says it’s a temporary solution that eventually raises the city’s overall cost of living.

“I feel there are things we could invest in that would affect us better in the long run,” Mortwood said.

Mortwood says her gelato shop will have to increase prices and so will many other San Diego businesses. It has her asking...

“How much further does 50 cents an hour really go?” Mortwood said.

