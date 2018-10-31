Lime recalls scooters in San Diego over battery fire concerns

(KGTV) - Dockless bike and scooter company Lime is recalling electric scooters in San Diego and two other cities due to potential fire concerns.



In a statement, the company warned that some batteries on its Ninebot model scooters were defective and could catch fire.



Lime officials said: “All vulnerable scooters were quickly removed from circulation, minimally impacting service to our Los Angeles, San Diego and Lake Tahoe markets. At no time were riders or members of the public put at risk.”



According to the company, the recall affects less than 0.01 percent of Lime’s fleet, or approximately 2,000 scooters.



Lime officials said the company “takes full responsibility for our scooters. The safety of our riders, Juicers and community is our highest priority, and we will continue to hold our equipment manufacturers and ourselves to the highest possible standard.”