Life in Escondido: Kimberly Hunt explores the Forgotten Barrel Winery

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Escondido region has over 15 wineries or vineyards.

The former Ferrara Winery has been transformed into a rustically chic spot called Forgotten Barrel Winery. The winery is located at 1120 W 15th Avenue in Escondido.

ABC 10News went inside one of Southern California’s first vineyards, and found the tranquil hideaway was bursting with sound and celebration.

Once a month the historic site, now restored and reopened by owner Roger Grove serves a blend of arias and rose’s.

It was Opera night at Forgotten Barrel. As customers sip Chardonnay, Syrah, Zinfandels, and others — both sound and smell fill their glass.

Grove has created the space for Wine and opera — a pairing of two art forms.

Grove purchased the Ferrara Winery in 2016, enhancing the grounds, opening a tasting room, and bringing in a well-known veteran Napa Valley wine maker, John Robert Eppler.

Eppler’s hand-crafted wines use fruit sourced from San Diego County, Central coast, Sonoma, and the Napa Valley.

The transformation of this once over-looked sanctuary is once again making it’s mark in the wine world — and proving it will never be "forgotten" in Escondido.

