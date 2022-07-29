Escondido restaurant earns number one spot on Yelp's top 50 restaurants in North County

ESCONDIDO, CA (KGTV)— It's a quaint breakfast and lunch spot tucked away on Escondido's Orange Street, and while Sunny Side Kitchen may be small, customers say, the flavors are mighty. From the fresh squeezed lemonade to the popular paninis, soups, salads, quiche, and of course, the tiny cookies, that keep people coming back for more.

"We're a little space, with lots to offer. We really want people to be happy, that's our goal every day, for everyone to have a 5-star experience," said owner Kate Carpenter.

That's earned Sunny Side Kitchen the number one spot on Yelp's Top 50 Restaurants in North County.

"That was wonderful, amazing news, we were really happy to see that. People really supported us, it's been great," said Carpenter, who runs the business with her husband, Bob.

The couple started the business in 2011 as a mobile food company, working farmers' markets and breweries, but they settled into the Escondido location in 2015, quickly becoming a local favorite, and also attracting new customers.

"We looked it up on Yelp, yeah we found it on yelp this morning," said friends Wendy and Christine while having breakfast at Sunny Side on Friday. "Loved it, it was really good. You have to support your local, you really do, and they use farm fresh, you know, they use organic, you can't beat that, stop by and try the quiche!"

And it's been a summer of awards for Sunny Side Kitchen.

"San Diego Magazine recently announced we were the best breakfast place in North County," said Carpenter. "You get bogged down with just working every day, so it's really nice to look at something and see, you know this is how far we've come, it's nice."

A total of seven Escondido eateries made yelp's top 50 list, including EscoGelato coming in at number 15 and Tamales Jovita at number 16.

"The surrounding local businesses are very supportive, the community is very supportive, we're happy to be here," said Carpenter.

Sunny Side Kitchen is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To see the full list of Yelp's top 50 restaurants in North County, click here.