Lebanese friends discuss destruction back home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — I got to enjoy a traditional Lebanese breakfast: sitting with three friends, all originally from Lebanon, to talk about what’s unfolding in their home country.

“We talk about it every Monday when we get together,” said Michael Kadri.

Kadri leads the House of Lebanon in Balboa Park. Sam Abed is the former mayor of Escondido. Camille Bseibas owns a couple of the most popular Lebanese restaurants in the county, including one in University Heights called Aladdin.

“We all have different views," Kadri said. "But I think we all have one common view, which is Lebanon.”

They hold different religions and political ideologies. Our conversation naturally flowed to their main point of conflict, the role of the militant group in the south of Lebanon called Hezbollah.

“In my opinion, I think Lebanon and Hezbollah should be free of arms,” Abed said.

“How do you feel about that?”

“I'm not sure I agree with Sam on this," Kadri said. "The Lebanese army hasn’t been able to defend Lebanon.”

Hezbollah formed in resistance to the Israeli invasion in 1982. And is now the strongest armed group in the country, funded mostly by Iran and Syria.

“You cannot have loyalty to Iran or other countries," Abed said. "They have to have loyalty for the Lebanese government.”

They see their friendship as a smaller representation of their homeland: Diverse, open-minded, and connected through a shared hope for a better future.

“I can see a light at the end of the tunnel that this will end with a political solution," Bseibas said.

“You think Lebanon will still be standing after all this?”

“I think so. Hopefully, we’ll have peace," Bseibas said. "At the end, we’ll have peace.”