Lebanese Americans uncertain over Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Lebanese Americans across San Diego watched their televisions in anticipation and disbelief as President Biden announced a ceasefire to the Israel- Hezbollah conflict that destroyed parts of their homeland.

"The fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border will end, will end," Biden said.

The same screens that showed them death and destruction in Lebanon for the last year. Every moment they wondered if their families abroad were okay.

"I couldn't really sleep," said Sabine Balka. "I was on the news all the time."

"You feel like no one is safe," said Jessy Antonios-Sfeir. "You're here physically, but you're drained mentally, emotionally."

On Tuesday, that constant fear was brought to a halt. Israel and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed group in the south of Lebanon, came to an agreement. Israel will remove its troops from Lebanon and both countries will end the fighting.

"What's your reaction to that?"

"Hopefully there will be peace," Sfeir said. "Hopefully, I don't know."

"If this is going to happen, that's amazing. Who could hope for more than that?" Balka said.

Those I spoke to are relieved but skeptical that both sides will hold to the agreement.

"We hope the war ends, but Hezbollah cannot make that decision," said Sam Abed, former Mayor of Escondido. "We should have a president and a Lebanese government to defend Lebanon."

"We have a history," Balka said. "And wishing is something but realistically what's going to happen is something different."

And even if things work out for the best, Lebanon has a long road to recovery.

"Now after the ceasefire is going to be the real work," Sfeir said.

"We have had so many challenges in our lifetime," Abed said. "But the Lebanese have the best will to survive and they will survive again."