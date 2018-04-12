Law enforcement officers surround truck in Vista neighborhood

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Authorities converged on a Vista neighborhood early Thursday morning after reports of a possibly armed man sitting inside a vehicle.



Authorities responded to reports of a man sitting inside a white truck parked in the 1900 block of Oxford Court, near Stratford Place, shortly after 5 a.m.



Law enforcement officers arrived in the neighborhood and informed residents to stay indoors while the situation was addressed.



10News learned the incident concluded just before 7 a.m. and there was no threat to the public, but full details were not immediately disclosed.



