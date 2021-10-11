Lauren Cho case: Body found in search for missing woman in Southern California desert

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) -- Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, two months after Lauren Cho disappeared in the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says the human remains were found in rugged terrain. Now the coroner's office is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

The sheriff's office had searched by air and on foot for Cho. The 30-year-old New Jersey native walked away from a Yucca Valley rental house on June 28.

Her case is one of many involving people of color that has not garnered much public attention, raising complaints of a phenomenon known as "missing white woman syndrome."