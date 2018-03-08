Latest Chick-fil-A restaurant in San Diego County opens in National City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Dozens of people lined up early Thursday morning to await the opening of a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in National City.



Some fans of the chicken sandwich franchise pitched tents overnight in anticipation of the 6 a.m. grand opening of the new location on 400 Mile of Cars Way.



In a well-known tradition, the first 100 customers at the new restaurant will receive free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.



The National City location has three walk-up ordering windows and outdoor seating, and most of the restaurant's business is expected to occur at the drive-thru.



