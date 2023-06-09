Las Vegas family claims 'non-human creatures' landed in backyard

(KGTV) – A Las Vegas-area family claims something mysterious crashed in their backyard and they then saw what they described as “non-human creatures” in it.

The reported incident occurred on May 1, but the Las Vegas Police Department recently released officers’ body camera video after the family called them to report what they saw.

In an interaction captured by a body camera, one family member told an officer, “It was like a big creature, about 10 feet tall.”

The officer responded, “One of my partners said he saw something fall out of the sky too, that’s why I’m kind of curious …”

The officer was referring to a green flash that many people in Nevada, California, and Utah reported seeing streak across the sky. The flash was captured on a Las Vegas Police officer’s bodycam.

In a conversation with another officer, one officer said, "I have butterflies bro. Everyone saw a shooting star and now these people say there's aliens in their backyard."

Officers searched the family’s backyard and did not find anything.

The case was closed, with police calling the incident “unfounded.”