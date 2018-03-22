LAPD investigates suspicious package from Austin, Texas

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) -- The Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious package in the Leimert Park neighborhood Thursday night.

The package originated in Austin, according to our ABC affiliate in L.A. Police responded to the 4200 block of Bronson Avenue after reports of a small FedEx package on a front porch.

ABC7 reports that the person who called police was concerned because it was from an unknown sender in Austin.

*This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update as details become available.