Landslide claims 89 homes in Tijuana

(KGTV) - Mexican officials are investigating what caused a landslide in a southern village of Tijuana.

No one was injured or killed, but at least 89 homes have been destroyed or deemed inhabitable by authorities in Lomas Del Rubi.

Residents were warned before the landslide occurred last week and it took place over a 12-hour period.

“They’re cutting away at the base of the slope,” said geologist Dr. Pat Abbott on the housing development that’s being built below where the landslide happened.

Abbott says removal of the base of the slope makes a precarious situation for structures at the top of the hill.

San Diego places limits on how and where developers can build into hillsides to prevent slope failure.

“Sometimes it takes a massive failure to focus the attention” said Abbott, “so you can get rules passed and changes made.”

A similar landslide occurred in the area in 2015.