La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard.

“This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said.

That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains.

“It’s eroding our property.”

Ellis says the water tore apart his crossing bridge in 2017. He replaced it with this makeshift one but says it’s barely holding up.

“This is a peach tree, that’s pomegranate.”

The flooding is also preventing him from growing crops.

“We’re trying to grow fruit here but this water is highly contaminated because it’s road run-off, so that means petroleum, oil etc.”

This water comes from the City’s storm drain in the north. It then flows through four properties and comes out the City’s other storm drain on the south-end of Ellis’ backyard. Ellis has asked the City to make changes so that the flood water doesn't affect his land.

“I wanted them to reinforce the sides of the creek.

The City says this portion of the ditch is on private property, and they can't touch it.

"It would cost me $250,000 to fix."

Leaving Ellis with the burden of the City’s flood waters.

