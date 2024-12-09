LA County authorities: Family dogs kill 5-year-old girl in Covina

COVINA, Calif. (CNS) - A 5-year-old girl was mauled on the head and torso as her father tried to protect her from two large family dogs in their backyard in unincorporated Covina, Los Angeles County authorities said Monday.

The attack occurred about noon Sunday in the 2500 block of Palomino Drive, sheriff's homicide Lt. Steven De Jong told City News Service. The girl was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"The child had been around the dogs her entire life," De Jong said.

The girl's father told detectives she was walking behind him in the backyard when he realized two dogs were attacking her and jumped on his daughter to protect her, the lieutenant said.

The attacking dogs were a 10-year-old Rottweiler and a 6-year-old Rottweiler-Weimaraner mix, De Jong said. All four of the dogs who lived at the home were taken into custody by L.A. County Animal Control officers.

Detectives were investigating the death as "a very unfortunate, tragic accident," De Jong said.

