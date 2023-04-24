LA authorities: Man stabbed to death while trying to steal catalytic converter

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (CNS) - A man fatally stabbed in Los Angeles County, allegedly in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle, was publicly identified.

Juan Alarcon was a 48-year-old resident of El Monte, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Deputies were called at 2:51 a.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Thienes Avenue in South El Monte, where they found the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Alarcon died at the scene.

"Investigators learned that the decedent along with possibly two other suspects were attempting to steal vehicle parts from a vehicle parked in the driveway of the location," a sheriff's statement said.

The suspects were attempting to steal a catalytic converter, a sheriff's lieutenant told reporters at the scene.

"During the incident, a resident from the home exited the front door and was confronted by the suspects when the stabbing took place," the statement said. "That individual is currently being detained for further questioning. The remaining suspects were last seen entering a small compact vehicle and driving east on Thienes Avenue and out of view."

