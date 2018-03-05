Kobe Bryant talks Oscar win, dreams of being a writer

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) - A smile on his face and an Oscar in his hand. Kobe Bryant took home the award for Animated Short for his film "Dear Basketball" with Glen Keane.

"I feel better than winning the championship, I swear to you!" he said, a smile and shock on his face.

Bryant said his writing dreams came to fruition shortly after he retired, noting that many people asked what was next for the NBA superstar.

"I would say well, I wanna be a writer, I wanna be storyteller," he said. "And I got a lot of 'That's cute. You'll be depressed when your (basketball) career is over and you'll come back to playin''"

Here's how Bryant described the accomplishment: