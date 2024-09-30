Knowledge test no longer required for some CA drivers 70 years old or older, DMV says

SACRAMENTO (KGTV)— California drivers who are 70 years old and older are no longer required to take the written knowledge test if their licenses expire in 2024 and later, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Monday.

According to a news release by the DMV, this change starts on Oct. 1 and still requires an office visit for those 70 and older who want to renew their licenses for a vision exam and an updated photo. Some customers with licenses expiring in 2024 may indicate that a knowledge test is required but will be waived during the in-office visit.

The DMV said some people will still be required to take the knowledge test, including first-time drivers, those new to California, and those with poor driving records.

First-time drivers and those new to California will still be required to take a knowledge test, as will those renewal customers with poor driving records. According to the DMV, the following drivers who meet any of the following records must take the knowledge test:

Two or more accidents during the two years immediately preceding the expiration of the license.

Three or more accidents during the three years immediately preceding the expiration of the license.

A DUI suspension during the two years immediately preceding the expiration date of the license.

A violation point count greater than one within the two years immediately preceding the expiration date of the license.

The DMV also encouraged its customers to start their applications online to lower the time it takes to complete the process in the office. The DMV also has an online option for those taking the test to improve customer service and reduce congestion and wait times.

“...We are eliminating the written knowledge test for those without traffic violations on their record to improve customer service," DMV Director Steve Gordon said in the news release. "If thousands fewer people need to visit the DMV, or can spend less time in an office, the people who need to take care of their business in one of our offices can be better served.”