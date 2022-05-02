Watch
Kathy Boudin, radical imprisoned in fatal heist, dies at 78

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 1981 file photo, Weather Underground member Katherine Boudin is led from Rockland County Courthouse in New City, New York, by sheriff's officers.
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 16:20:34-04

(AP) — A former Weather Underground radical who served more than two decades behind bars for her role in a fatal 1981 armored truck robbery has died at age 78.

Kathy Boudin died of cancer Sunday surrounded by family. She had lived in New York City since her release from prison in 2003.

Boudin had expressed remorse for the infamous Brink's robbery, in which a guard and two police officers were killed north of New York City.

Boudin kept a low profile after her release and continued to work on behalf of inmates and former inmates.

Her death was confirmed by Chesa Boudin, her son and San Francisco's district attorney.

