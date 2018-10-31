Kanye West is done with politics, says he was 'used to spread messages'

(KGTV) -- Kanye West said on Twitter that he is going to take a break from policy and instead focus on being creative. The announcement comes after he was credited for designing a clothing line aimed at turning black people away from the Democratic Party.

In a twitter post, the music award-winning lyricist denied involvement in the design of the "Blexit" logo and T-shirts, or having any connection with the movement.

"I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it," West tweeted on Tuesday.

West is referring to Candace Owens, the communications director for Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit youth organization.

The New York Post reported that "Blexit" T-shirts first appeared for sale during Saturday's conference for young black conservatives in Washington hosted by Turning Point USA. West was not at the conference, The Post reported.

"My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!," West said on Twitter.

West had been supportive of Owens' conservative and Blexit, shorthand for Black Exit. Social media reports claimed Ye authored the movement.

On Oct. 29, West retweeted Owens' post saying, "The press is trying to use Kanye’s name to create drama and further divisiveness which is WRONG."

"The insinuation that Kanye is now the author of my political movement is pointedly wrong and dishonest," Owens wrote.

West, who often dons President Donald Trump's red "Make America Great Again," has drawn a mix of criticism and support recently for his politically-charged Twitter tirades and a controversial rant over the alleged bullying he endured due to the hat.