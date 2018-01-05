K Sandwiches reopens after being destroyed by fire in 2015

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's a day many San Diegans have been waiting for -- the reopening of the popular K Sandwiches in Kearny Mesa.



In August 2015, a fire believed to have been sparked by a malfunctioning stove destroyed the beloved sandwich shop on 7604 Linda Vista Road.



The owners of K Sandwiches, which is known for its fresh bread and Vietnamese sandwiches, said it took longer than expected to rebuild the restaurant due to some unexpected bumps in the road.



"When it first happened, we're just like, 'OK, we're just going to reopen up.' But after that, we struggled, there was so much other little stuff we [had] to go through," said owner Jennifer Tran.



The completely re-modeled restaurant opened its doors at 10 a.m. Friday and the first customers in line were given special souvenirs to mark the occasion.



K Sandwiches first opened in 2005.



