Junior Seau’s sister raises awareness for CTE

(KGTV) - Mary Seau smiles when she sees people wearing her brother’s jersey.

She is aware people sport it for what Junior Seau did on the field, but she says her brother has another legacy.

“He wanted to open the door on what was really going on,” said Seau on her brother’s death from a self-inflicted gunshot to the chest in 2012.

Scientists and doctors determined the legendary NFL linebacker had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease from repeated blows to the head.

Seau says her brother kept it to himself before it was too late.

“All I did was cry because I didn’t know he was going through this,” added Seau.

When she’s not working as nurse, Seau is in charge of the Mary Seau CTE Foundation.

The group offers resources for those that may have CTE and educates people about activities kids can do aside from contact sports.

Seau says she knows football isn’t going away, but this the best way for her to preserve her brother’s legacy.

"The door is wide open now", said Seau, "and I'm keeping it open."