Watch
News

Actions

Judge: Vanessa Bryant must turn over therapy records

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Vanessa Bryant lawsuit
Posted at 6:47 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 09:47:52-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has ruled that Kobe Bryant's widow must turn over her therapy records to Los Angeles County in her lawsuit claiming she suffered emotional distress after first responders shared photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star and his teenage daughter.

District Court Judge Charles Eick granted a request by county lawyers to review Vanessa Bryant's records.

The Los Angeles Times reports the judge limited the documents to the years since 2017 -- not 2010 as the lawyers had sought.

Vanessa Bryant is suing for invasion of privacy. The case is scheduled for trial in February.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE