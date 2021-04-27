Watch
Judge tosses lawsuit of man who accused Michael Jackson of molestation

Taylor Jewell/Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Wade Robson poses for a portrait to promote the film "Leaving Neverland" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
Wade Robson
Posted at 8:14 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 11:14:46-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has dismissed the lawsuit of a man who alleged that Michael Jackson sexually abused him as a boy.

The Los Angeles judge tossed out the lawsuit of Wade Robson on Monday, saying two Jackson entertainment corporations targeted by the lawsuit had no legal duty to protect Robson from Jackson.

Robson made the allegation in the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland."

His attorney Vince Finaldi said in a statement that the decision sets a dangerous precedent and he plans to appeal.

A similar lawsuit from another man in the documentary was dismissed in October.

