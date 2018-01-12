Judge sentences attacker in San Marcos gas station beating

Allison Horn
11:53 AM, Jan 12, 2018
Frederick Cato was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A judge sentenced Friday the man who brutally attacked a San Marcos convenience store clerk to more than 40 years in prison.

Surveillance video showed Frederick Cato punching and kicking the clerk in the head at a Chevron store in 2016.

The clerk had apparently commented on Cato’s girlfriend’s appearance before the beating, according to Deputy San Diego County District Attorney Jared Coleman.

Cato had prior convictions for robbery and domestic violence. 

The victim of the beating, who now requires a cane, appeared in court Friday.

