Jo Lasorda, widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager, dies at 91

FULLERTON (CNS) - Jo Lasorda, widow of former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, died Monday night at her Fullerton home. She was 91.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers family were saddened to learn of the passing of Jo Lasorda," the Dodgers said in a statement Tuesday. "She was surrounded by her loved ones at her home."

Jo Lasorda died at 8:59 p.m. Monday, the Dodgers said. Tommy Lasorda died on Jan. 7 at age 93. The two were married on April 14, 1950.

She was born in Greenville, S.C. on March 14, 1930, and met Tommy Lasorda at a Greenville Spinners minor league baseball game. They were married for 70 years.

Lasorda is survived by a daughter, Laura; a granddaughter, Emily Tess; and a sister, Gladys Reeves of Greenville, S.C.

Funeral services are pending.