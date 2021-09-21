Watch
Jo Lasorda, widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager, dies at 91

Lennox Mclendon/AP
FILE - Jo Lasorda, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers' manager Tommy Lasorda, leans up to give him a good luck kiss on the start of his 35th season with the Dodger organization, in Los Angeles in this April 4, 1984, file photo. Jo Lasorda has died. She was 91. She died Monday night, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Lennox Mclendon, File)
Posted at 8:22 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 11:33:40-04

FULLERTON (CNS) - Jo Lasorda, widow of former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, died Monday night at her Fullerton home. She was 91.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers family were saddened to learn of the passing of Jo Lasorda," the Dodgers said in a statement Tuesday. "She was surrounded by her loved ones at her home."

Jo Lasorda died at 8:59 p.m. Monday, the Dodgers said. Tommy Lasorda died on Jan. 7 at age 93. The two were married on April 14, 1950.

She was born in Greenville, S.C. on March 14, 1930, and met Tommy Lasorda at a Greenville Spinners minor league baseball game. They were married for 70 years.

Lasorda is survived by a daughter, Laura; a granddaughter, Emily Tess; and a sister, Gladys Reeves of Greenville, S.C.

Funeral services are pending.

