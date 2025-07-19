SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hillcrest is under construction as the neighborhood prepares for San Diego Pride this weekend. For the first time ever, Jewish groups are planning their own separate celebrations, raising concerns for their safety at Pride festivities.

"Love, acceptance. Not having to hide who you are. And believing that you have more people in your camp then you know," said Hanz Enyeart.

Enyeart says a lot of that was missing for the LGBTQ+ Jewish community this year.

Jewish groups plan separate Pride celebrations amid concerns over festival headliner

Many felt uncomfortable participating in San Diego Pride after the board chose singer Kehlani to headline this year's festival. Kehlani has been a vocal supporter of Palestine, sometimes starting chants against Israel during her performances.

Organizers say they do not endorse or adopt the political positions of any performer, and honor the importance of free expression.

"It has been important for us and other leaders in the community to have spaces where people can celebrate all their identities without having to shrink one in exchange for safety and acceptance," said Enyeart.

In response, more than 30 organizations pulled out of Pride. They've decided to put on San Diego's first collective Jewish Pride Weekend at the same time as all the other festivities.

"For Jewish people to feel that they couldn't be a part of this for safety reasons, we were like, well we have to do something else for them," said Enyeart.

"We understood we needed to create a space where they do feel welcome, where we as a community could come together to celebrate pride," said Heidi Gantwerk.

Gantwerk, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation, says more than 1,000 people have already RSVPed to the first event - Shabbat dinner on Friday night.

"To see this kind of turnout is heartwarming and it is such a beautiful antidote to what we've been dealing with," said Gantwerk.

"I would love next year that we can all come back and be together again in happiness and solidarity," said Enyeart.

Enyeart is considering planning more Jewish Pride events in years to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

