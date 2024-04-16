Jewish community, UCSD professor react to Iran's attack on Israel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When Heidi Gantwerk left Israel last Monday, she knew something terrible was coming. She said goodbye to her son and friends, hoping Israel’s Iron Dome would protect them.

“While I was there the tension was rising," Gantwerk said. "People were making sure they had supplies.”

Gantwerk is the President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Diego. She was in Israel two weeks ago when suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran’s embassy in Syria.

“The Israeli government was prohibiting large gatherings," Gantwerk said. "They knew Iran was preparing to retaliate.”

On Saturday, Iran sent more than 300 drones and missiles to Israel. Although Gantwerk anticipated a response, she was shocked by it’s magnitude.

“When you see hundreds of missiles and drones coming at you, there’s no purpose for those but destruction and death.”

ABCNews is reporting that Israel plans to respond to Iran’s attack.

“They might retaliate directly but I don’t think that’s the most likely option,” said David Lake, a distinguished professor of political science at UCSD.

Lake says he doesn't believe Iran or Israel will escalate this confrontation.

“They’ll probably return to the shadow war and target Iranian officials when they go abroad. Probably try to take out some of missile sights in southern Lebanon.”

Gantwerk and many Israelis in San Diego are hoping this ends here.

“We really hope this doesn’t lead to a larger conflict,” Gantwerk said.

We reached out to a number of Iranian organizations in San Diego and they did not get back to us in time.